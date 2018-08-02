Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) Holdings Raised by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,710 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.64% of Integer worth $13,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 97.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 69,910 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 42.8% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 77,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,359 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Integer to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Integer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Argus began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Integer Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $74.10.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $381.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.97 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary J. Haire sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $74,156.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,581.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Declan Smyth sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $193,685.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,871.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,336 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

