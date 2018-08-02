Intec Pharma (NTEC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.95

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 5270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on Intec Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 price objective on Intec Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Intec Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

The stock has a market cap of $136.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). equities research analysts predict that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTEC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

