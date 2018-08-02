Intact Financial (IFC) Price Target Raised to C$103.00 at National Bank Financial

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$107.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$112.00 to C$111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$115.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Friday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$107.60.

Shares of IFC stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$104.20. 140,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,626. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$91.65 and a 52 week high of C$109.33.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.81. The business had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. Intact Financial had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 13.53%.

In other news, insider Mark Alan Tullis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.16, for a total value of C$47,580.00. Also, Director Robert Leary bought 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$96.23 per share, with a total value of C$254,528.35. Insiders sold a total of 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $248,170 in the last three months.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

