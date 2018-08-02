Installed Building Products (IBP) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Installed Building Products earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 47.4835622956089 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.70.

Shares of IBP stock traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $52.95. 6,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,424. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $51.30 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.24 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vikas Verma acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.25 per share, for a total transaction of $428,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 240,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,675. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Nixon sold 61,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,737,296.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,566,592. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.