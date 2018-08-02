Insperity (NSP) Trading -2.7% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $106.35 and last traded at $101.75. 22,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 261,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.55.

The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Insperity had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 122.34%. The firm had revenue of $922.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. First Analysis reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Insperity to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

In other news, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $420,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Austin P. Young sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total transaction of $243,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock worth $13,478,979. Insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,733,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after purchasing an additional 130,608 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Insperity by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,751,000 after buying an additional 106,443 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,730,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,409,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

