Insperity (NSP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.70. Insperity also updated its FY18 guidance to $3.49-3.53 EPS.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. First Analysis reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Insperity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Insperity from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.20.
Shares of NSP stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,463. Insperity has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $106.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
In other Insperity news, Director Austin P. Young sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total value of $243,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $420,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,478,979 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.
