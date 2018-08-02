Insperity (NSP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.70. Insperity also updated its FY18 guidance to $3.49-3.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. First Analysis reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Insperity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Insperity from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.20.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NSP stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,463. Insperity has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $106.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Insperity had a return on equity of 122.34% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $922.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insperity news, Director Austin P. Young sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total value of $243,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $420,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,478,979 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.