Insider Selling: Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) Director Sells $144,000.00 in Stock

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,500 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ UTMD opened at $95.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.84 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.69. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.50 and a 52-week high of $117.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTMD. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

