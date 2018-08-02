Insider Selling: Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH) VP Sells 18,425 Shares of Stock

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) VP Jack A. Pacheco sold 18,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $570,253.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Smart Global traded up $0.07, hitting $30.89, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 2,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $681.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of -0.67. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $56.69.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.47 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 94.82% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Smart Global from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Smart Global from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 45.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Smart Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Smart Global by 43.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Smart Global in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Smart Global in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

