Insider Selling: Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) VP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) VP Joseph A. Berquist sold 500 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.84, for a total value of $85,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Quaker Chemical traded down $1.26, hitting $169.77, on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 29,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,453. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Quaker Chemical Corp has a twelve month low of $129.98 and a twelve month high of $178.90.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $221.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.72 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on KWR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley set a $170.00 price target on Quaker Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 391.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

