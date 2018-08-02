Insider Selling: Matson Inc (MATX) President Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.14. 186,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Matson Inc has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Matson had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Matson Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 167.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter worth $135,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth $222,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MATX shares. TheStreet upgraded Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Oppenheimer set a $52.00 target price on Matson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stephens set a $33.00 target price on Matson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

