Insider Selling: Endocyte, Inc. (ECYT) Insider Sells 1,414 Shares of Stock

Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) insider Alison A. Armour sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $22,595.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,212.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECYT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 54,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,133. Endocyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Endocyte had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 69,330.66%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Endocyte, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Endocyte in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endocyte in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endocyte in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endocyte in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endocyte in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ECYT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Endocyte in a report on Friday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Endocyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endocyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Endocyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Endocyte from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Endocyte Company Profile

Endocyte, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company uses its technology to create novel small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents. It is developing Vintafolide, a SMDC that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer; EC1456, which is in Phase I dose escalation trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and EC1169, a tubulysin therapeutic that is in Phase I dose escalation trial to treat advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

