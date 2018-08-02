Insider Selling: CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) CFO Debanjan Ray sold 3,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $78,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,019.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Debanjan Ray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 2nd, Debanjan Ray sold 3,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $67,680.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Debanjan Ray sold 3,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.65. 164,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.03. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.68% and a negative net margin of 67.88%. equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTMX shares. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 price objective on CytomX Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

