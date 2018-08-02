Insider Selling: Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Insider Sells 14,333 Shares of Stock

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) insider John S. Mccoll sold 14,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $132,723.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cousins Properties traded up $0.02, hitting $9.36, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,752,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,877. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $113.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,445,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 92,541 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $857,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 58.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,095,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 404,160 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA, acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class-A office towers located in high growth Sunbelt markets.

