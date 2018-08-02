Insider Selling: Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (BBGI) Major Shareholder Sells 1,954,748 Shares of Stock

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) major shareholder Cristina Bordes sold 1,954,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $13,780,973.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beasley Broadcast Group opened at $6.25 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $55.15 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZPR Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 474,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BBGI. ValuEngine cut Beasley Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Beasley Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 12, 2018, it owned and operated 63 stations, including 45 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

