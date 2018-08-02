Insider Buying: Sable Resources Ltd (SAE) Director Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Sable Resources Ltd (CVE:SAE) Director Thomas John Obradovich purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$10,800.00.
Sable Resources traded down C$0.02, hitting C$0.23, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 50,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,918. Sable Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$0.35.
About Sable Resources
