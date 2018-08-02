Insider Buying: Sable Resources Ltd (SAE) Director Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Sable Resources Ltd (CVE:SAE) Director Thomas John Obradovich purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$10,800.00.

Sable Resources traded down C$0.02, hitting C$0.23, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 50,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,918. Sable Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$0.35.

Sable Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties in the Toodoggone region in the province of British Columbia, Canada. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as Calico Silver Mines Ltd.

