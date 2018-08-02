Insider Buying: James Latham plc (LTHM) Insider Acquires 771 Shares of Stock

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) insider David A. Dunmow purchased 771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 701 ($9.21) per share, with a total value of £5,404.71 ($7,101.18).

Shares of James Latham opened at GBX 685.40 ($9.01) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. James Latham plc has a 52-week low of GBX 685 ($9.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 970 ($12.74).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a GBX 12.10 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from James Latham’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of James Latham in a research report on Thursday, June 28th.

About James Latham

James Latham plc, through its subsidiary, Lathams Limited, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom. The company offers panels, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

