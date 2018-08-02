Insider Buying: Ilika plc (IKA) Insider Buys £582 in Stock

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) insider Stephen John Boydell purchased 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £582 ($764.68).

Shares of Ilika opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Ilika plc has a one year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 49 ($0.64).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ilika in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of methods of material synthesis, characterization, and screening for use in automotive, aeronautical, and electronic components sectors primarily in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company develops lithium-ion batteries for a range of applications in Internet of Things, smart home/building, medical, automotive, and transportation sectors.

