Insider Buying: Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) Director Purchases 14,931 Shares of Stock

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Director Alex Goor purchased 14,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $105,412.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,818.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alex Goor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gain Capital alerts:

On Friday, July 27th, Alex Goor purchased 17,434 shares of Gain Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $130,755.00.

On Monday, July 30th, Alex Goor purchased 32,434 shares of Gain Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $237,741.22.

On Monday, July 16th, Alex Goor purchased 5,400 shares of Gain Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00.

On Thursday, June 28th, Alex Goor purchased 7,686 shares of Gain Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $57,645.00.

On Monday, June 25th, Alex Goor purchased 2,100 shares of Gain Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $15,750.00.

On Thursday, June 21st, Alex Goor purchased 1,640 shares of Gain Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $12,300.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Alex Goor purchased 9,913 shares of Gain Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $79,006.61.

Gain Capital traded down $0.38, reaching $6.82, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,478. The company has a market capitalization of $306.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.16. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.95 million. Gain Capital had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 10th. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luzich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gain Capital by 5.6% in the first quarter. Luzich Partners LLC now owns 1,610,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gain Capital in the second quarter worth $2,729,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Gain Capital in the first quarter worth $1,935,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gain Capital in the first quarter worth $1,893,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gain Capital by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 25,017 shares during the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GCAP. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Gain Capital in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Gain Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gain Capital in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.