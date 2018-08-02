Insider Buying: Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM) Director Buys $119,542.50 in Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $119,542.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, July 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $113,550.00.

Shares of FEIM stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

