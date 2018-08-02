Insider Buying: Energen Co. (EGN) Insider Buys $7,459,000.00 in Stock

Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) insider Carl C. Icahn bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.59 per share, for a total transaction of $7,459,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Energen opened at $74.64 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Energen Co. has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Energen had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $356.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Energen Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Energen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Energen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Energen by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energen by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energen by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 48,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

EGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price target on shares of Energen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Energen from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Energen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks set a $85.00 price target on shares of Energen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

About Energen

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

