Inseego (INSG) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Inseego earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 47.6789622582499 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Inseego traded down $0.02, hitting $1.90, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,855. The company has a market cap of $112.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.27. Inseego has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.67.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $46.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million. research analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS), Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile solutions worldwide. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, aviation, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management.

