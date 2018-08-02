Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) have been trending positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Innovative Industrial Properties earned a media sentiment score of 0.50 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 48.1448106054572 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

IIPR stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.32. 2,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,744. The stock has a market cap of $219.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of -1.22. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 14.26%. analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.25%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 6,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $224,525.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,824.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 400 shares of company stock valued at $14,612. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.