Ingersoll-Rand (IR) PT Raised to $114.00

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Argus from $100.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.77.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand traded down $0.53, hitting $96.89, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 30,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,296. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12-month low of $79.63 and a 12-month high of $99.00.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 9.28%. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 12,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $1,173,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Camuti sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,121 shares of company stock worth $3,804,936. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 374.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 653.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

