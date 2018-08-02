Infineon Technologies (IFXA) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €25.05 ($29.47).

ETR:IFXA remained flat at $€19.70 ($23.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

