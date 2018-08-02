Independent Bank (INDB) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Independent Bank from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of Independent Bank opened at $89.30 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.60 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 27.38%. equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl Ribeiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $90,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,584 shares of company stock worth $1,023,256. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $891,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 36,579 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company's products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

