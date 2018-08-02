Imperial Capital Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Brunswick Co. (BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Imperial Capital raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brunswick in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 31st. Imperial Capital analyst G. Kelly now expects that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BC. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brunswick from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Brunswick to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Brunswick from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Shares of BC stock opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.71. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 97,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 224,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after buying an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Schwabero sold 16,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $1,033,287.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Metzger sold 13,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $912,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,288. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

