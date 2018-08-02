Immune Design (IMDZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64 million. Immune Design had a negative net margin of 2,352.98% and a negative return on equity of 52.00%.

Immune Design stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.60. 433,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,172. Immune Design has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $182.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Immune Design alerts:

IMDZ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immune Design from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immune Design from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. The company primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS discovery platforms. Its lead products include CMB305, a cancer vaccine targeting the NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with synovial and MRCL sarcoma as a monotherapy; and G100, an antigen agnostic intratumoral product candidate as a monotherapy and combination therapy for the treatment of patients with follicular non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Immune Design Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Design and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.