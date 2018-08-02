IMI (IMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.20 EPS

IMI (LON:IMI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 32.90 ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 29.70 ($0.39) by GBX 3.20 ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. IMI had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 23.97%.

Shares of IMI stock traded down GBX 51 ($0.67) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,177 ($15.46). 1,403,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,118. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 1,093 ($14.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,453 ($19.09).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.60 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

In related news, insider Roy Twite sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,087 ($14.28), for a total transaction of £26,642.37 ($35,005.08). Insiders have purchased a total of 34 shares of company stock worth $38,004 over the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IMI shares. Peel Hunt raised shares of IMI to an “add” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Numis Securities raised shares of IMI to an “add” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,125 ($14.78) to GBX 1,250 ($16.42) in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IMI to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,375 ($18.07) to GBX 1,305 ($17.15) in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,460 ($19.18) to GBX 1,275 ($16.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,333.33 ($17.52).

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids worldwide. The company's IMI Critical Engineering division offers critical flow control solutions. It provides anti-surge valve and actuator systems to liquefied natural gas compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for critical applications in fluid catalytic cracking; valves into the ethylene and polypropylene production processes, as well as delayed coking; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for conventional and nuclear power plants.

