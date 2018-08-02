imbrex Trading 15.9% Lower This Week (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 52.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, imbrex has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One imbrex token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001490 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and IDEX. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $986,391.00 and approximately $1,497.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003615 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000430 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00387289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00177934 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00025763 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013866 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000854 BTC.

imbrex Token Profile

imbrex launched on September 26th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS

imbrex Token Trading

imbrex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

