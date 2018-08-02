IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 14,495 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,495 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 62,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 42,223 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,947,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $101,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $4,443,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,097,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,248,000 after purchasing an additional 272,348 shares during the period. Finally, Apertura Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,825,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.57. 459,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,984,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.05.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 24,795 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,537,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,898. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Switz sold 75,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $4,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,508.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,795 shares of company stock valued at $9,141,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

