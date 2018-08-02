IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 11,701 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,701 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $964,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 213,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $18,550,000. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 92.2% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 303,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 145,588 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF traded up $0.00, reaching $18.30, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 217,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,433. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $19.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.0816 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Financial Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

