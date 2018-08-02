Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Holdings Increased by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Illumina makes up 1.6% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 10,241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 5,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,908 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illumina from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.81.

In related news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $2,990,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,212,505.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 2,100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.63, for a total value of $564,123.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,470,471.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,841 shares of company stock worth $12,281,473 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illumina traded down $1.83, reaching $321.40, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 10,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,668. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.00 and a 12-month high of $332.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.32. Illumina had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.