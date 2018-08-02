Illumina (ILMN) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s previous close.

ILMN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illumina from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.81.

ILMN stock opened at $323.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.81, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. Illumina has a 12-month low of $188.00 and a 12-month high of $332.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. Illumina had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.15, for a total value of $155,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,149.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.63, for a total value of $564,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,470,471.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,841 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,473. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 161.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3,192.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 428 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $113,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 189.5% in the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 550 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $203,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

