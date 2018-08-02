II-VI (IIVI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IIVI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Shares of II-VI opened at $39.60 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.14. II-VI has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $53.08.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.74 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, VP David G. Wagner sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $290,068.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter valued at about $7,064,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 25.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 382,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after buying an additional 78,580 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 18.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 437,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after buying an additional 68,582 shares during the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated provides engineered materials and optoelectronic components worldwide. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for various applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets.

