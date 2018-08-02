Ignis (IGNIS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $708,652.00

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Ignis token can now be bought for $0.0592 or 0.00000782 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and Indodax. Ignis has a total market cap of $45.08 million and $708,652.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003529 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000416 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00375203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00178625 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00023442 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012977 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Indodax, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

