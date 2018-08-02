IGM Financial (IGM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.71

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$37.71 and last traded at C$37.86, with a volume of 244585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.49.

IGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of IGM Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.88.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. IGM Financial had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of C$809.65 million for the quarter.

IGM Financial Inc manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning programs; mutual funds; managed asset and multi-manager investment programs; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

