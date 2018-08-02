IDEX Co. (IEX) SVP Sells $485,273.30 in Stock

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $485,273.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,485.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IDEX opened at $152.65 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $110.25 and a twelve month high of $153.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

