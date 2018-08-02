Identiv (INVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Identiv had a negative return on equity of 32.30% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $16.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Identiv to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Identiv opened at $4.85 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Identiv has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.98 million, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of -0.17.

INVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Identiv in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Identiv in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

