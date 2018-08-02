IDACORP (IDA) Releases Earnings Results

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The coal producer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. IDACORP updated its FY18 guidance to $4.20-4.30 EPS.

Shares of IDA stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.25. The stock had a trading volume of 329,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $79.59 and a twelve month high of $100.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.06%.

In related news, Director Christine King sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $252,909.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,957.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Williams Capital cut shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

