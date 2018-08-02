IBM Common Stock (IBM) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of IBM Common Stock (NYSE:IBM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IBM Common Stock from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of IBM Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a $149.24 rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of IBM Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on IBM Common Stock from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a $149.24 rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on IBM Common Stock to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.52.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.91. The stock had a trading volume of 98,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,307. The firm has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. IBM Common Stock has a 52 week low of $137.45 and a 52 week high of $171.13.

IBM Common Stock (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. IBM Common Stock had a return on equity of 69.84% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that IBM Common Stock will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. IBM Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IBM Common Stock by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 36,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBM Common Stock by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBM Common Stock by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of IBM Common Stock by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 79,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IBM Common Stock by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 75,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

IBM Common Stock Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

