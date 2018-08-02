Hydrogenics (HYGS) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.08

News coverage about Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hydrogenics earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the energy company an impact score of 48.1439452303823 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:HYGS traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $6.00. 557,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,671. The firm has a market cap of $106.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.72. Hydrogenics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. Hydrogenics had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 47.24%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydrogenics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hydrogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hydrogenics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hydrogenics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Hydrogenics Company Profile

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.

