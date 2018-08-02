Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Qiwi PLC (QIWI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Qiwi as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dumac Inc. grew its stake in Qiwi by 56.0% in the first quarter. Dumac Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Qiwi by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Qiwi by 18.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qiwi by 16.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qiwi by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised Qiwi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $709.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 2.75. Qiwi PLC has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $20.31.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The credit services provider reported $17.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $17.34. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Qiwi had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $20.76 EPS. analysts predict that Qiwi PLC will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

