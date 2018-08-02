Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00 -2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $755.0-775.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $752.45 million.

Shares of HURN stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $45.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $978.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.12. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $48.45.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $197.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.73 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HURN. BidaskClub upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $709,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,038,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

