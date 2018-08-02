Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.62 Million

Equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) will report $186.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.25 million to $188.60 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $194.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $742.90 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $783.82 million per share, with estimates ranging from $772.16 million to $798.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $197.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HURN. BidaskClub upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Benchmark upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $709,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,038,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 133,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 40,009 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,012,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,673,000 after purchasing an additional 84,488 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,400,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,347,000 after purchasing an additional 113,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $45.80. 8,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,205. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $48.45. The company has a market cap of $978.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.