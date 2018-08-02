Hugo Boss AG Common Stock (BOSS) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Hugo Boss AG Common Stock (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €82.00 ($96.47) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s previous close.

BOSS has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €77.20 ($90.82).

Shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock opened at €72.32 ($85.08) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Hugo Boss AG Common Stock has a 12 month low of €61.15 ($71.94) and a 12 month high of €81.34 ($95.69).

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

