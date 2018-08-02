Hudock Capital Group LLC Buys New Position in SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF (BIL)

Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF (BMV:BIL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,000. SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF accounts for 1.5% of Hudock Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hudock Capital Group LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF by 1,921.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF during the first quarter worth $550,000. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF by 147.1% during the first quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF during the second quarter worth $1,193,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF by 163.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the period.

SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF opened at $91.45 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF has a fifty-two week low of $1,603.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,790.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a $0.1349 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st.

