Hudock Capital Group LLC Acquires 5,566 Shares of PPL Corp (PPL)

Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,971,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,724,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934,723 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,852,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,183,000 after acquiring an additional 987,599 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,280,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,112,000 after acquiring an additional 540,362 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,119,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,159,000 after acquiring an additional 327,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,439,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,590 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.05.

PPL traded up $0.02, reaching $28.56, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . 145,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,530,928. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PPL had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

