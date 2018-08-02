HP Inc. (HPQ) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,374,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 24,982 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $31,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $118,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 4,058.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. HP had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $2,814,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,697,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,021 shares of company stock worth $5,705,488. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of HP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Maxim Group raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.47.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

