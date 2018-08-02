Hovde Group Analysts Give United Community Banks (UCBI) a $34.00 Price Target

Hovde Group set a $34.00 price target on United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UCBI has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Banks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Banks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of United Community Banks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

United Community Banks opened at $30.84 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.83.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $130.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,478,000 after acquiring an additional 693,539 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,458,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,401,000 after acquiring an additional 394,625 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,504,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 328,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 210,814 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 987,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,252,000 after acquiring an additional 179,591 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

