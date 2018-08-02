Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.15

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 19633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

HMHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $219.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.95 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,498,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after buying an additional 1,780,654 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,210,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,316,000 after buying an additional 1,495,908 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 477.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,393,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after buying an additional 1,152,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 1,031,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 2,115,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after buying an additional 637,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

